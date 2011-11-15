The Social Media Landgrab Is Over: Facebook, Reddit, And Twitter Won

Social media has represented a dream venue for many young innovators in technology for the past few years. We watched as sites like Facebook and LinkedIn moved up in prominence, traffic, and power with simple concepts and goals fueled by venture capital. Many of us wanted a piece of the action, knowing that social media was something that would survive beyond the realm of fad and potentially eclipse other Internet functions such as search.

It may indeed eclipse search and even videos to become the most prominent Internet activity, but the field is set for the near future. The chances of a new service emerging that can take a substantial chunk of the social media landscape is slim. It was fun while it lasted, but the landgrab is over. Here are the winners in their niche as well as the sites that get consolation prizes.

Social Networking

Facebook has no equal. As it approaches a billion users, its growth is slowing. Still, it continues to amass more new users than any other social network, other than Google+, and some think that the “Facebook killer” at big G may have already peaked.

In 2012, Facebook will likely go public. To do so, it will need to make a big move outside of its normal realm of action. Some speculate that it will buy Bing from Microsoft or at least form a stronger partnership with them to have search powered by Bing on Facebook.

Despite Facebook’s size, it’s not “too big to fail.” Its platform is atrocious, and many who understand such things are baffled as to how the site hasn’t had a catastrophic crash already. They’ve solved their revenue problems to some extent and are showing a nice profit, but will it be enough to sustain shareholders when they do go public?