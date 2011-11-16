12 Healthcare Startups To Watch

I was fortunate enough to mentor many of the young companies. Almost to a person, the founders don’t come from healthcare backgrounds, and thus look at healthcare-industry problems with fresh eyes. That also means, however, that they have differing degrees of knowledge about the healthcare market.

That is why San Francisco’s Rock Health, to these companies, is more valuable than a plain-vanilla tech incubator. Healthcare is a very difficult industry to penetrate, but these founders have had access not only to capital, but also strategic partnerships and mentoring from some of the major players in the industry, like United Health Group, Aetna, Mayo Clinic, Harvard Medical School, Genentech (and me).

As they begin to penetrate the market with their brave new ideas, these companies may not hit the same walls as their less well-connected predecessors. In their favor, they also have healthcare reform efforts, a generation that is accustomed to getting services online, and a new generation of docs who are as anxious as their patients to change the model. Hospitals and insurance companies will have to come to the table, or they will be…disrupted.

Since I had seen six of the companies before, I was delighted to see how far they had come since the summer, and how many of them had revenue, partnerships, or pilots in progress. I believe their moment is now, and that we are truly about to see health care shift. At long last.

Just a peek at the first graduating class:

Cake Health. The average family spends $10,000-$20,000 a year on health care. Cake Health says it has the best free way to manage those healthcare expenses. You enter your provider, and it pulls in all your costs and tells you where they went. It also tracks the claims that were denied. Cake Health is already funded.