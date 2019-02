Keeping the best talent happy and productive has always been important, but today the options are more slim. Top-notch employees are more of a resource as many companies are forced to cut back and demand more of their employees than they once did.

This infographic by Mindflash‘s Colin Dobrin explores the seven signs that your rockstar employee is looking for a new job. If you know they’re looking, you have a chance to make things better and keep them on board.

Click to enlarge.