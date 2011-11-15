Are You Driving Your Customers Away?

We hear a lot these days about personal branding. You create your personal brand by the way you work, your work quality, your work ethic, the way you present yourself, your reputation–everything you do. Even the way you drive.

Small business tip of the day: You should always be a courteous driver and obey the traffic laws, especially when you have the name of your company plastered all over your vehicle. (In an effort to not be too harsh, I did avoid using the words “moron” and “idiot” here.)

Today, a truck from a local glass-replacement company tried to cut me off in the high school parking lot, then tailgated me to the light and eventually sped around me, going well above the school zone speed limit.

Here is what that says about a company:

•You cut corners

•You don’t follow the rules