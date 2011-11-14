Superfocus Glasses Bring Clarity To NASA Astronauts And 65 Million Farsighted Earthlings

Astronaut Ron Garan told Fast Company recently, “From the International Space Station’s point of view, anything that could make our research more efficient, effective, and compelling is important.”

What could be more important than being able to see clearly during a space mission?

NASA’s got plenty of challenges to tackle for continued space exploration (hello plutonium fuel shortage), but the astronauts’ vision is a big one.

A recent study reported that 60% of 300 astronauts surveyed by NASA experienced a gradual blurring of eyesight after six-month shifts aboard the International Space Station. The damage is significant enough to concern NASA executives about the viability of long missions, such as a multi-year trip to Mars.

And that doesn’t even take into account the age factor. Dr. C. Robert Gibson, vision consultant to NASA Space Medicine, points out that the average age of astronauts today is 48. It’s prime time for presbyopia–that pesky condition that plagues almost everyone over 40– which makes it hard to see things up close.

“Astronauts must be able to perform tasks that presbyopia can make difficult, such as viewing overhead instrument panels and computers in an enclosed micro-gravity environment,” explains Dr. Gibson. In other words, being farsighted is tough enough without having to focus on a computer screen while floating upside down.