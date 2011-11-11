The Greatest Infomercial Parodies Of All Time

The infomercial follows a simple formula: Hyperbolically overinflate a frustration of daily life, earnestly present a corny product as the easy solution, wonder aloud how expensive such a product would be, and sell it at a fraction of that imaginary price. Then repeat.

Really, it shouldn’t work. Consumers should be too smart to fall for this. And yet the infomercial endures–not just because it moves units, but because it has become self-aware, a self-starting advertising meme, a traveling circus willing to play to all expectations. Its stars become jokes, its products happily mocked, because the prize is very real commercial success. More than 25 million people have bought Snuggies. Twenty-five million!

And that, no doubt, is why infomercial stars like Tony Little and Susan Powter also willingly submitted to TV Guide Network’s 25 Greatest Infomercials of All Time (airing Sunday at 9 p.m. PT/ET), a reverential mocking of the moneymakers. If it pays to play the fool, pass the jester hat.

But wait, there’s more! We’ve put together our own list, “The Top 5 Parodies of Actual Infomercials”–because like much in the Internet Age, the best part about infomercials is no longer the actual infomercial. It’s the silliness that comes afterward.

First, a clip from the show: