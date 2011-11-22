More Fun Than iTunes

//Beeper-shaped USB with album MP3s, videos, & extras

APATHY, HONKEY KONG

(Dirty Version Records)

Why: “Kids aren’t programmed to buy tangible products–CDs are cumbersome to them,” Apathy says. “Selling through iTunes doesn’t work because they can download it for free [elsewhere]. You need to give them something they can’t otherwise get.”

//Lunch box with playing cards and music inside

MF DOOM, OPERATION: DOOMSDAY

(Metal Face Records)

Why: “Doom is kind of like a comic-book character, and always has a lot of food references. Plus the metallic lunch box speaks to his whole mask thing,” says project designer and manager Trevor Gendron.

//12″ vinyl record shaped like a saw blade

GANGRENE, SAWBLADE

(Decon Records)

Why: “Limited-edition vinyl has always been big in hip-hop, so this was a crucial item for the fans,” says Decon Records owner Peter Bittenbender. “The online buzz–pun intended–pushed this one a lot further than past vinyl releases.”