Kindle Fire Apps Include Hulu Plus And ESPN, Court Wants Twitter Data On WikiLeaks Case, Facebook And FTC Near Privacy Agreement

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Sells 6.5 Million Copies In First 24 Hours, Breaks Record. For the third straight year, Activision’s Call of Duty video game franchise has broken entertainment industry sales records. The latest installment of the fully strapped series sold 6.5 million copies the first day it was available in the U.S. and U.K., raking in some $400 million. Last year’s Black Ops brought in a measly $360 million. Perhaps Jonah Hill made the difference ? –MM

Elevation Partners Looking To Raise Second Fund? Elevation Partners, cofounded by Bono, is looking to raise $1.9 billion for a growth fund, peHUB reports. This second round of funding comes after Elevation raised $1.9 billion in 2004. Since then, Elevation has invested seriously in Facebook , Yelp, and Palm , among others. —NS

Kindle Fire Apps Will Include Hulu And ESPN ScoreCenter . It’s been a big week for e-readers. Barnes & Noble unveiled the new Nook tablet, and Amazon announced the apps that will roll out on with the Kindle Fire when it launches. They just announced that Hulu Plus and ESPN ScoreCenter would be part of the app lot, which includes Netflix, Facebook, Pandora, and many many more. –-NS

Court Orders Twitter To Reveal Info On Three Users. In connection with a WikiLeaks probe, Twitter has been asked to reveal information about three users currently under investigation. According to the ruling by a federal judge, the IP address of the computers the three people used was part of the information that Twitter needed to hand over, the New York Times reports. —NS

Facebook And FTC Near Near Settlement Over Privacy. The Federal Trade Commission and Facebook are approaching an agreement over Facebook’s privacy settings. Among the stipulations in the agreement, Facebook will need to seek permission before making public any information that was once shared privately, the New York Times reports. Also, Facebook will keep itself open to privacy audits for the next 20 years. —NS

iOS 5 Update Not A Miracle Cure. As promised, Apple has released an update to iOS 5, to fix the battery-life drain that many users were facing. iOS 5.0.1 seems to be solving the problem for many users, but does not seem to be working for everyone. Last week, several users reported problems with the chatty voice assistant in the iPhone 4S, which went silent for several hours. —NS

