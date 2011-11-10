advertisement
UPS Air and Ocean Freight

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

UPS Supply Chain Solutions offers a full array of global air and ocean freight transportation services. With the ability to handle almost any size shipment, including thousands of small products to oversized cargo, from almost any origin to any destination, UPS is a one-stop resource for moving large packages across the globe.


