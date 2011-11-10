Werner Herzog Dives “Into The Abyss” With A Triple Murderer

Nearly every Werner Herzog movie has at least one Holy Crap moment, and the filmmaker’s gripping new death row documentary Into the Abyss, opening today in select theaters, is no exception. Interviewing Texan triple-murderer Michael Perry, a former executioner, and members of the victims’ families, Herzog elicits shattering revelations from each subject.

One teenager lived in the trunk of a car. A grieving drug offender got arrested en route to his brother’s funeral. The unnerving revelations speak to Herzog’s gift for getting to the dark heart of the matter, given that he operated under extreme time constraints. “I did not meet anyone in the film for more than one hour in my entire life,” Herzog tells Fast Company. “The man who was stabbed through his chest with a screwdriver, I had maybe half an hour. That was that.”

Into the Abyss, opening Friday, represents the latest in a stream of scripted features, non-fiction films, and TV shorts that address an astonishing range of subjects. Unlike most Hollywood directors who devote two or three years to a single movie, this German-born auteur churns out edgy, well-crafted projects–57 and counting–with relentless efficiency. It’s hardly because he takes the path of least resistance.

Herzog moved to a remote Bavarian village at the age of three after his neighbor’s house was bombed by Allied planes, and he’s been thriving on adversity ever since. His urge to capture “ecstatic truth” continues to fuel a body of work informed by obsessive characters, grueling quests, and hair-raising locations. To make the 1982 disaster-fest Fitzcarraldo, Herzog spent months in the Amazon jungle fighting bugs, money-drained producers, and tantrum-throwing star Klaus Kinski, too. For a scene in which local people were supposed to carry a 320-ton steamship over a mountain, he hired locals to … carry a a 320-ton steamship over a mountain.