Work Smart: 4 Tips For Startups

Most startups are not well led–that’s the nature of most new business ventures, everyone is learning as they go along. But there are some common best practices to keep in mind.

Launch privately and then publicize. Manage and exceed expectations. Everyone is an owner, give them a stake in the game. Love your team.

Scott is the author of the national best-selling book Making Ideas Happen and CEO of Behance, a company that develops products and services for creative industries. Behance’s products include the Behance Network, the world’s leading platform for creative professionals to showcase their work, and The 99%, a think tank and annual conference focused on leadership and execution in the creative world.

