Brand Early, Not Often

As a branding and design consultancy, there are few things more exhilarating than being involved with a startup. But I have also seen some recurring challenges. Namely, when a client is starting a business, everything is top priority, and it is often easy to think “logo” and “design” should come later.

Putting aside the fact that a brand is much more than a logo, we acknowledge that there are cases in which the success of a business does not depend at all on its branding. These are typically businesses that have a proprietary offering (usually technology) that’s so strong and so unlike anything that’s come before that people will use it regardless of how it looks and makes them feel. Or, you’re a monopoly.

But both of these cases are rare. In most scenarios, while a business may not need strong branding to get off the ground, its chances of becoming a smash hit are greatly magnified by investing in their brand–in the form of sharp creative strategy and great design–from the beginning.

We’ve heard a wide range of reasons for de-prioritizing branding and design in the early phases of a business, and these justifications tend to fall into one of three buckets. Each of these arguments has some merit, yet I believe in most cases can ultimately be refuted.

1. “We understand the importance of branding, but right now we have to focus on other things.”

This one is tough. When you’re a startup, you’re not dealing with an annual marketing budget. You are making huge spending decisions that are all coming out of the same pot. And these choices can be even more difficult for startups with funding, due to the additional set(s) of eyes on the bottom line. That said, doing it right the first time absolutely saves money in the long run. We have had at least three client projects that were “cleanup” jobs–a business that tried to get away with cheap (or free) branding, and realized, usually within the first year, that what they had wasn’t cutting it strategically or creatively.