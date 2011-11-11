How Blinkx Is Creating Internet TV For Couch Potatoes

Internet television has historically been a mostly lean-forward experience. You pretty much need to know what you want to watch in order to find something good on the Net tube.

But sometimes when you’re ready for a little TV, you just want to flip on your favorite channel and kick back while it serves up a bunch of delicious goodness. Until now, that kind of experience hasn’t really been possible online. While there have been plenty of quality shows produced for the Internet, there haven’t really been channels, not in the conventional sense.

Video search engine blinkx, however, is beginning to change that. Its new acquisition, Burst Media, just released 12 Internet video channels with TV-style programming. One is aimed at moms with kids at home, for example. Another at car enthusiasts. And a third for foodies. There are also channels focusing on travel, games, and fashion. Users can click on a channel and then lean back and watch a stream of uninterrupted programming.

The channels aren’t destinations the way conventional TV channels are. Instead, they are available to the thousands of publishers in the Burst Media ecosystem. Fashiongonerogue.com, for example, has embedded Burst’s Ella channel, aimed at fashion-conscious women. And Professorshouse.com, a site for advice on all things domestic, has embedded the parenting, food, and travel channels.

The fact that online video has reached the point where consumers, as well as publishers and advertisers, are ready for a TV-style lean-back experience on the Net reflects the convergence of several trends.

Pre-eminent among those is the growing hunger on the part of brands to advertise online, and specifically next to video online. That hasn’t always been the case. Historically, brands have been wary of online video. Concerns about quality are one reason. But more importantly, they simply haven’t been able to achieve the reach of conventional television.