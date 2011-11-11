Power Users: Why Google+ Loves Kim Kardashian, And Path Doesn’t Friend Justin Bieber

Now that Kim Kardashian is on Google+, can we say the service has arrived? Nothing signals the success of a social network or propels its growth more than power users, the influentials who boast both clout and Klout. Their mass followings can drive a service’s success, from celebs-turned-techies (Ashton Kutcher) to techies-turned-celebs (Robert Scoble). It’s why startups such as Viddy have gotten Charlie Sheen and Paris Hilton involved; it’s why Lady Gaga and Barack Obama have been so important to Twitter’s cred; it’s why Google+ has roped in artists like Will.i.am.; and it’s why Sean Parker recently warned that Facebook is threatened because “power users have gone to Twitter or Google+.”

Bradley Horowitz, the Google product VP who oversees Google+, says his team is focused as much on whispers (more intimate online interaction) as they are shouts, meaning more public, podium-style projections. Circles, the feature that enables users to organize their relationships, allows for both use cases.

“The shout is very much about power users: pundits, celebrities, journalists, musicians, rap stars, models,” Horowitz says. “These communities have discovered that Google+ is a great place to have a voice–it’s a great podium to reach an audience. Individuals like Guy Kawasaki and Robert Scoble and Trey Ratcliff have amassed huge followings on our service, that have happened quicker than both they and we expected in terms of attracting an audience.”

Not all networks have adopted the power user strategy. When I asked Dave Morin, founder and CEO of Path, whether he’s friends with Justin Bieber or Kim Kardashian online, he said, laughing, “No, no, definitely not.” For Morin, who spoke recently at Fast Company‘s Innovation Uncensored conference, power users are both a gift and a curse–a tool to goose growth, certainly, but a vehicle for diminishing a network’s intimacy.

“In the early days it can seem like the growth is very different than some of these more trendy high-growth plays, which jump after the public side of the Internet,” Morin said. (Path recently cracked the one million user mark, whereas Google+ has passed 40 million users at last count.) “It’s very easy to get Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber to play with your new startup, and get a whole bunch of people on it very quickly. You can go in that direction and achieve a very high level of growth very quickly.”