Rick Perry’s Debate Gaffe And What It Teaches Us About Presentation Skills (Or Lack Thereof)

I’m a huge advocate of the “Rule of Three.” This presentation technique holds that a speaker can more powerfully express three items or messages than any other number of items.

Examples can be found as far back as Julius Caesar’s “I came, I saw, I conquered” (“veni, vidi, vici”) and as recent as Obama inaugural speech’s “we must pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and begin again.”

The Rule of Three works like magic. It lets speakers organize messages and helps audiences remember key points.

But I’ve added an overarching rule to the Rule of Three for myself and those I coach on presentation skills: Never introduce your list of three by saying “Here are three…”

Why? Because the brain sometimes cramps without notice. If this happens while you’re speaking with no safety net of notes, you need to quickly improvise or shift to the next point. And that’s pretty much impossible if you’ve told your audience three items are heading their way.

GOP candidate Rick Perry got a painful lesson on this in last night’s debate. He suffered what USA Today claimed “may have been the worst memory meltdown in the history of presidential debates.”