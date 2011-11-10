IPG Builds Advertising’s Own Media Lab For Marketers

When it comes to high profile experiments in blending technology and advertising, creative and digital agencies typically get the credit. But their counterparts, media buying shops, are also working to expand their expertise as technology continues to reshape marketing. These are media specialists, after all, the ones arguably with the most direct connection to the world of emerging technology. Also, they control giant piles of money.

Now ad holding company Interpublic Group is putting a bunch of that money behind a tech playground for its media companies and clients. Mediabrands, the umbrella media unit of IPG this week opened the doors to the IPG Media Lab, a fully loaded tech center designed to put marketers’ hands on, and their budgets into, an array of up-to-the minute tech.

The physical Media Lab and a companion Virtual Lab represent a multi-million dollar investment for IPG. With it, Mediabrands is looking to expand relationships with clients and ensure that as marketing dollars move from traditional media buys to tech-based solutions, IPG media companies move with them. “We’re huge believers in lining up with our clients’ business outcomes,” says Matt Seiler, global CEO of Mediabrands, which controls $34 billion in marketer media spending (Seiler repeats that figure a few times during a visit to the Lab, lest anyone forget the spending power that’s wrapped up in adland’s giant media entities). “There is so much possible today in helping clients to prosper; the trick in is making sense of it all. We’re looking to simplify the offers, and in so doing unlock their potential.”

The Media Lab concept has existed inside IPG for seven years, with responsibility for the unit shifting between agencies. When Mediabrands was formed in 2008 as the hub unit that manages all of IPG’s media assets, the lab was placed within its purview. Shortly after Seiler was appointed CEO early this year, the company started developing the virtual lab, a constantly refreshed database of technologies and tech companies. That Virtual Lab, launched last week, includes over 500 companies from all tech categories, all vetted and catalogued according to a number of criteria, like what the technology is, examples of current and potential applications and what it costs. The database is accessible to Mediabrands’ 6,500 staffers around the world.

The lab will feature 50 of those technologies in the 5,000 square foot Media Lab located in Mediabrands’ New York headquarters. Here, marketers who work with the company and other IPG agencies are guided through an immersive tour of tech, arranged into several themed installations, or “permatrends:” mobile, retail innovations, social media, entertainment and experience, audience measurement and marketing accountability.

Upon entering the lab, visitors are confronted with a giant interactive screen; it displays an array of data including real-time searches in the Lab database. It also features a Kinect game and can serve up customized content based on the gender and age of onlookers.