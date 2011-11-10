Configurator 2.0 Turns Customers Into Committed, Raving Fans

A “configurator” is a software tool used to build, price, and quote custom products and services. As geeky as it sounds, it’s something anyone who’s ever shopped online has seen–you can use a configurator to build a sweet pair of kicks , a custom computer , or even a luxury car .

The clear intention should be for a customer to use a configurator as a self-service tool, not as a back-office tool. But for all their ubiquity, current configurators have plenty of short-comings. Recently, a colleague was looking for a laptop on a manufacturer’s website. He told me, “After 10 minutes, I gave up. I couldn’t figure out what product is best for me. I didn’t want to call them. I think I’ll just buy an Apple laptop.”

Needless to say, this is not the type of customer experience that a manufacturer wants to create.

Configurators most often are “product pickers” or “service pickers”–they assume customers attempting to configure, price and quote products or services have sufficient expertise and knowledge to understand the implications about why they are making certain selections and to understand the terminology and explanations provided. This is often not the case, particularly if the product descriptions rely on proprietary, insider jargon and nomenclature that mean little or nothing to customers.

The use of brand or product names within a configurator without any explanation leaves customers wondering what they are really considering and why. For example, the computer I’m writing this on uses an Intel Core i3 computer processor. I haven’t a clue what an “Intel Core i3” processor translates to in terms that mean something to me. Yet, it’s not uncommon for a configurator to not tell me what that is or why it’s important–I would need to research that detail elsewhere.

A company’s lingo can sound like a foreign language to people unfamiliar with it. At the end of they day, it can appear that the company providing the product or service doesn’t understand or care about what’s really important to a customer.

Another problem is a configurator all too often assumes the customer has a reasonable familiarity and understanding of the company’s offerings and individual product or service groupings as well as the implications different options have on performance, reliability, and so on. Customers want to know why they should favor one model over another, again, in terms that they can relate to. It is critical that the configurator provide this information, yet many fail to address this need.