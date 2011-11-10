Social Media Studies: Race, Gender, Class, And Teens’ Online Behavior

According to a newly released survey, social media services encourage teens to be nicer to their friends but also enable rude behavior towards acquaintances and strangers. The paper from the Pew Internet & American Life project also details another trend: Teens who witness “mean behavior” toward others online are more likely to come from working class, lower-middle class, or African-American households.

In the report, titled “Teens, Kindness and Cruelty on Social Networking Sites,” researchers underscored a correlation between race, class, and behavior on social media sites such as Facebook and Formspring. 31% of African-American respondents believed that their peers’ interactions with each other on social media were “mostly unkind,” compared to 20% of whites and only 9% of Hispanic respondees.

Teenage girls, meanwhile, are 7% more likely to report their activity on social media with peers as “mostly unkind”–23% of female respondees chose that option, while only 16% of males characterized themselves the same way.

The Pew Foundation helpfully included an infographic word cloud that respondees used to describe their social media interactions with peers. These words, unsurprisingly enough, were mainly negative.

Researchers Amanda Lenhart, Mary Madden, and Aaron Smith also emphasized the fact that “there are no statistically significant differences by age, gender, race, or socio-economic status (among those who report experiencing mean and cruel behavior – ed). In other words, those who experience mean or cruel behavior are equally as likely to be older teens or younger teens; girls or boys; and youth from higher-income families or those from lower-income families.” Meanwhile, only 56% of African-American respondees said that people their age were mostly kind online, compared to 72% of white and 78% of Hispanic respondees.