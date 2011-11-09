How Google+ And Other “Little Versions Of Facebook” Solve Social Media’s “Big” Problem

Mark Zuckerberg has called grouping friends “the biggest problem in social networking.” No wonder. With 800 million users, Facebook boasts one of the messiest social graphs out there–users average 130 friends, which range from ex-girlfriends to distant cousins to mortal enemies, making sharing on the network a giant headache and a huge liability for some. (You wouldn’t want to share the same status updates or check-ins with your roommate as you would your boss.)

Zuck also called Google+ a “little version of Facebook.” It was meant as a jab. But the concept of small might turn out to be an advantage when it comes to organizing friends. A slew of smaller social networks are popping up to better capture the nuances of our offline relationships, from Foursquare (for location sharing) and LinkedIn (for professional contacts) to Instagram and Path (for photo sharing). It’s why Skype spent $85 million to acquire GroupMe; why Facebook has spent much of last year trying to perfect its lists and groups functionality; and why Google launched Google+ Circles, a feature designed to better organize acquaintances.

“I think about this concept of the “stream”–it’s now a very polluted stream–everyone is just dumping in it,” says Bradley Horowitz, Google product VP, who oversees Google+. “If you’re over-friended on these service, you’ve got a non-stop barrage [of content], like a ping-pong ball bouncing around. I don’t want to see a bunch of irrelevant dribble from people I don’t care about. We’re going to make [sharing] much more meaningful, and bring back the concept of relevance just like we did for search. Click on [a Circle like] ‘Family,’ and suddenly you’re in an intimate space, with people you know talking about things you care about.”

That’s Google’s approach: letting users classify their relationships via Circles to create a more intimate social graph. Horowitz says it will inspire more “high quality sharing.” Google is now seeing two types of users: the “pilers” and the “filers.” The latter users love Circles, combing through their contacts to curate the perfect social graph; the other category of users simply creates two Circles: one for close friends, and one for everyone else. “Either you have 30 Circles and they’re very finely tuned and paid attention to, or you have less than a handful and you clump people together,” Horowitz says.

Some think Circles is the wrong approach. Dave Morin, founder and CEO of Path, recently told me he didn’t think Circles were a sustainable solution. Sure, you might create the perfect Circle one week–but will that same group of friends be so tight-knit a month from now? A year? In other words, our relationships are ever-evolving, and it’s difficult to accurately and sustainably capture such nuances of our social relationships online. His solution at Path, which is nearing a million users, is much simpler: to provide what he calls a “hard stop” of 150 possible friends.