Ramping Up The Emotional Side Of Marketing When It Can’t Be Measured

There’s a big misconception that to know the true value of something, you must track it, that success lays solely in the outcome of very specific numbers.

But what happens when metrics no longer match the opportunity at hand? When innovation surpasses our current understanding of what works? What are we to do as innovators?

After a certain point, numbers become a distraction. Their purpose fulfilled, a new metric is needed. But to venture into the space of limited data or new metrics brings about a very real fear in marketers, entrepreneurs, and business owners alike.

What if we fail? Where is the security or proof?

The reality is that there are things you inherently cannot track but that are still linked to the most powerful sales tool that ever existed: emotion.

How do you measure a kiss? And how many kisses lead to a marriage? What is the metric for magic, for human emotion, the very substance for all things great? Those instantaneous, irreplaceable moments where an authentic connection occurs, the one that grows an already deepening relationship.