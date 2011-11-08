Mark Zuckerberg And Sheryl Sandberg Respond To The Great Tech War Of 2012

If you missed the chin wag between public television’s Charlie Rose, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg Monday evening–and are hankering to hear more on the idea of a four-way war between Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google–watch it here.

In the segment below, Rose poses to Zuckerberg the four-way battle scenario we outlined in our November cover story, The Great Tech War of 2012.

On the way there, though, Rose suggests a mere Facebook vs. Google scrum based on the wisdom of crowds versus the wisdom of friends.

“That’s Google vs. Facebook, right … the wisdom of crowds vs. the wisdom of friends?” Rose asks.

“I don’t think it’s Google vs. Facebook,” Sandberg interrupts. “I think the wisdom of crowds applies not just to Google but to a phase of the web, which was about information and about links. It was a lot of wonderful things, mostly based on anonymity and links between crowds… Ours just starts from a totally different place. So it’s an evolution.”

Rose pushes: “There are four platforms out here [Silicon Valley]–it’s Amazon, it’s Apple, it’s Google, it’s Facebook–and what we’re going to witness over the next 10 years is a flat-out war between the four of you for the future… Do you see that?”