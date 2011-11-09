Leadership Hall of Fame: David Allen, Author of “Getting Things Done”

I realized that while it took me 25 years to figure out what I figured out, doing a lot of that work as a consultant, by that point I figured out that nobody else had quite figured out what I had. I never had enough time to give everybody all the information and implication of it. So I said, “Gee, I better write the book so I can say to everyone to read the book.” It really was 25 years of my work baked down into what the methodology was, in case I got run over by a bus. I figured it was a good idea to get the book out there. I was never quite sure if it would really work, because a lot of my work was one on one, where I was implementing the methodology with people. It was an opportunity and a challenge to see if I could get it in a book. It took four years to write, from the time I pulled the trigger on it to put it on the shelves. Ken Blanchard was in a seminar of mine and he said, “Gee you got about 14 books in here.” I really wanted to make it a whole methodology, and not just part of it.

Why do you think the book was so successful and resonated with the business world?

I think people were hungry for a model that was hip enough and current enough to deal with the kind of world everyone was in. Most of the other models that had to do with time management or personal organization or any of that all had good stuff, but most of it was way too structured for the speed and volume of change that people were dealing with. I think it hit a nerve out there because it really did work as a methodology. It gave people just enough of structure–but not too much.

With the evolution of technology, from the utility of iPhones to the connectedness of social networking, has productivity changed since the book came out?

It hasn’t changed much of anything. The only thing I would take out of the book is the word “VCR”–kids don’t know what that is. The methodology is independent of whatever our communication tools are. What’s different these days is how much faster and how much more volume that people need to make decisions about: what it means to them and what they are going to do with it. It makes it that much more critical that you have a systematic approach to how you deal with it. Social media just made it that much more evident that people aren’t clear what it means to them or what they are going to do with it. It’s just another way to be distracted and give yourself a lot more input that you don’t know what to do with. The issues are as old as dirt–it’s the same focus on where you are going and what you are doing, and therefore, how meaningful is all that stuff to read or see. All it’s doing is reflecting back on people whether they are clear on what they are doing.

Why did you choose to focus on productivity as your life’s work?