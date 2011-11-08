Will Google+ Pages Quit Flirting And Get Down To Business?

Yesterday, Google opened up their Google+ social network to businesses through Pages. Just as Facebook transitioned from friends hanging out to friends hanging out while liking various products and services, members of Google+ can now virtually partake in everything from Burberry to the Dallas Cowboys.

Google has a clear and successful model to emulate in Facebook’s own business pages, after all. At worst Google+ Pages would be a clone. At best they would be Something New and Exciting. Yet Google+ Pages are neither. “Noncommittal” is the only trait that’s come to truly define Google+, and that posture is going to be hard on businesses who think Google+ is the next frontier. Here’s why.

The Admin Issue

“Everyone’s clamoring to get in on it, because the community is big, but it isn’t set up in a way that brands can really easily jump in,” says Blake Cahill, president of Banyan Branch, a social media agency with clients like Disney. “At this point, it’s certainly not Facebook.”

While a Facebook fan page can be set up with a multitude of administrators allowing a large team to manage communications with ease, Google+ Pages are tied to a single user’s account. So even if you worked at a multibillion dollar international corporation like Nike, one person in the company would set up the Nike Google+ Page under their own account, and everyone would need to use that account as a portal.

“Unless one person is managing all your community on multiple platforms, you kind of can’t manage it,” says Cahill.

Google can handle multiple log-ins in their sleep; they’ve proven it across countless apps. It’s almost as if Google is purposefully tying to limit access of the industrial machine.



Business Won’t Like +1

Yet the problem runs a lot deeper than managing admin. Google+’s fundamental consumer action model is far more limited than Facebook’s, too.