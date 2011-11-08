advertisement
Will Google+ Pages Quit Flirting And Get Down To Business?

We all assume Google+ wants to marry with big business, but maybe they prefer a casual relationship.

By Mark Wilson3 minute Read

Yesterday, Google opened up their Google+ social network to businesses through Pages. Just as Facebook transitioned from friends hanging out to friends hanging out while liking various products and services, members of Google+ can now virtually partake in everything from Burberry to the Dallas Cowboys.

Google has a clear and successful model to emulate in Facebook’s own business pages, after all. At worst Google+ Pages would be a clone. At best they would be Something New and Exciting. Yet Google+ Pages are neither. “Noncommittal” is the only trait that’s come to truly define Google+, and that posture is going to be hard on businesses who think Google+ is the next frontier. Here’s why.

The Admin Issue
“Everyone’s clamoring to get in on it, because the community is big, but it isn’t set up in a way that brands can really easily jump in,” says Blake Cahill, president of Banyan Branch, a social media agency with clients like Disney. “At this point, it’s certainly not Facebook.”

While a Facebook fan page can be set up with a multitude of administrators allowing a large team to manage communications with ease, Google+ Pages are tied to a single user’s account. So even if you worked at a multibillion dollar international corporation like Nike, one person in the company would set up the Nike Google+ Page under their own account, and everyone would need to use that account as a portal.

“Unless one person is managing all your community on multiple platforms, you kind of can’t manage it,” says Cahill.

Google can handle multiple log-ins in their sleep; they’ve proven it across countless apps. It’s almost as if Google is purposefully tying to limit access of the industrial machine.

Business Won’t Like +1
Yet the problem runs a lot deeper than managing admin. Google+’s fundamental consumer action model is far more limited than Facebook’s, too.

For the everyday consumer to interact with a brand on Facebook, the only point of entry is the “Like” button. It’s as simple to contract and as long lasting as any parasite.

“Like” a page, and you’ll not only be marked as part of their fan base, but you’ll be subscribed to see their updates.

Google+ rips the “Like” button into two devastatingly separate entities. Show up at a corporate page, and you can give it a +1. That’s simple, it’s the digital equivalent of giving a storefront a thumbs-up while driving by.

To see a company’s updates, a consumer will need to actually add them to a circle, which of course beckons the question, just how intimate do I want to be to Glade air fresheners? Can I really call them a friend? They sure aren’t family. Should I make another circle for Products I Purchase Every Two to Three Months With Clever Commercials?

Google Shows a Bit of Humanity?
Call it a hunch, but I suspect we’ll see a lot of people +1’ing their favorite products, and that’s it.

Yet maybe, if we can all be a bit less cynical for a moment, we can view Google+ Pages in a different light, not a rushed misstep but a purposeful stumble. A feint, if you will.

Think about it. Google touts your Friends circle as “Your real friends. The ones you feel comfortable sharing private details with.”

Google+ wants to put meaningful, noncommittal human contact back into social networking, to filter out the weird high school acquaintance who became a “friend” 15 years later, to protect grandma from a particularly atheistic grandson rant or, just maybe, to shield all these casual users living their lives from the wide-eyed, Zoloft-fueled PR happy voice that has become every single brand on social networks.

Whether businesses like it or not, Google knows: Meaningful interaction isn’t eating Pizza Hut and subsequently marrying it.

[Image: Flickr user Rev. Xanatos Satanicos Bombasticos]

Follow Mark Wilson on Twitter, and Fast Company, too.

About the author

Mark Wilson is a senior writer at Fast Company. He started Philanthroper.com, a simple way to give back every day

