Google TV Gets A Porn Channel, HP May Sell WebOS, Apple Security Bug On iPhones And iPads

Google TV Gets A Porn Channel . Adult entertainment studio Vivid Entertainment has launched a 24/7, high-def pornography channel for Google TV. The dedicated porn channel, Google TV’s first, is part of a larger push by Google TV to add additional content and programming. —NU

Microsoft Chasing Huawei Over Android Patents. Microsoft has contacted Chinese telecom manufacturer Huawei, and the two are in talks over potential patent infringements on products that run Android sofware. Microsoft is demanding royalties for those products from Huawei, the Guardian reports. —NS

HP May Sell WebOS. HP bought WebOS creator Palm for $1.2 billion last year, but is now considering selling the division, sources have told Reuters. Amazon, RIM, IBM, Oracle and Intel are among the expected bidders for the patent-rich OS, but it’s expected to sell for less than HP’s purchase price —NS

Today’s Google Doodle in the U.K. marks the 335th birthday of astronomer, mathematician, and comet tracker, Edmond Halley.

New Nook Tablet Will Carry Netflix Preinstalled. Barnes & Noble announced that their new Nook tablet would carry streaming services like Hulu and Netflix. Today, Netflix says the app will come preloaded onto the Nook tablet. The Nook tablet will begin shipping late next week. —NS

Apps Could Exploit This Bug In iPhones And iPads. A flaw in iPhone and iPad software could be exploited to access, send, and destroy personal data, Reuters reports. A security researcher identified the flaw (demoed in this YouTube video) and built an app to test it out. Apple at first approved the test app, but then removed both the developer and his apps from the app store. —NS