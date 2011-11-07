Hey, HBO Digital SVP, Why No Netflix-Like Streaming Subscriptions For HBO Go?

“It’s not TV,” as they famous slogan says. “It’s HBO.” Yet you can’t access HBO without TV.

Last year, the popular cable network launched HBO Go, a streaming service that gives millions of subscribers access to its content online and through mobile devices. But in order to subscribe to HBO Go, customers first need to subscribe to a cable giant such as Comcast or DirecTV. In the digital age, when more than 21 million consumers pay just $7.99 to access streaming content through Netflix, that’s a huge headache–especially for those who’ve already cut the cord on cable, or aren’t interested in subscribing to HBO through an expensive cable package deal including tons of channels they don’t want to watch. Why doesn’t HBO launch an HBO Go-only subscription, similar to Netflix’s streaming-only plans?

That’s the question I posed to Alison Moore, HBO’s SVP of digital platforms, at Fast Company‘s Innovation Uncensored conference last week in San Francisco. Moore has been pushing HBO’s digital operations for years–so why not launch a digital-only service? According to Moore, “It breaks down to math.”

“We’re constantly evaluating what the right business model is for us,” she said. “If you think about it, there are 100 million TV-connected households in the US through [cable providers] like DirecTV or Verizon. Out of that, we have just over 30 million consumers who are HBO customers. So there are 70 million people who either had HBO at one point, or don’t have it right now, or are thinking about getting it. That’s a huge pond to fish in. You have about 5 to 6 million broadband-only households. That’s a smaller pond.”