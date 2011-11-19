BioWare Bets Big With The Old Republic

Of course BioWare, the Canadian video-game developer, would locate its headquarters for Star Wars: The Old Republic in Austin. The game–and the company’s ambition for the game–is Texas-size big. More-than-1,600-hours-of-game-play big. If that seems like an absurd figure to process, think of it this way: Were you to quit your job and instead spend your workdays playing The Old Republic, it would take you 10 months to get through all of the game’s eight full story lines that unfold across 19 planets. “It’s the most content in a video game ever,” says executive producer Rich Vogel, who, along with five others, helped seed the Austin studio back in December 2005. Compare that with BioWare’s “truly epic epic” Dragon Age: Origins or Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto IV, two titles heralded for the vast scope of their game play: Each clocks in at a mere 100 hours.

With hundreds of hours come thousands of characters–literally. So many of them, in fact, that this November, The Old Republic will enter the Guinness Book of World Records for having the biggest voice-over cast in entertainment history, with more than 1,000 actors speaking in three different languages. The game has between 250,000 and 280,000 lines of dialogue–the word-count equivalent of five Infinite Jests. To iron out bugs, some 4.6 million hours of beta testing were logged. The result is the first fully voiced massively multiplayer online (MMO) game that incorporates BioWare’s signature storytelling. The game, which costs $59.99 up front and $15 a month thereafter, will launch December 20. After six years of planning, writing, designing, building out, testing and debugging, retesting and re-debugging, BioWare, led by Ray Muzyka and Greg Zeschuk, is ready to let the world judge whether its effort lives up to the hype.

A Force To Be Reckoned With Click to enlarge

The stakes are as big as the game. For BioWare and its parent company, Electronic Arts, the release of The Old Republic is nothing short of transformational, according to Michael Hickey, senior analyst at National Alliance Capital Partners. In getting into the MMO space, BioWare is taking on segment leader Blizzard, whose World of Warcraft boasts a subscriber base of more than 11 million. For EA, The Old Republic is a chance to shed old skin. The company has made billions from shipping boxed products, but it has a spotty record with always-on MMOs, which entertain hundreds of thousands of users simultaneously and require constant monitoring by a 24/7 customer-support team. Do it right and the payoff matches the scope of the game: In 2010, a peak year, Blizzard’s World of Warcraft generated more than $1.4 billion in revenue for parent company Activision.

Electronic Arts needs that kind of hit. In fiscal year 2009, the company lost $1 billion, followed by $677 million in 2010. For 2011, EA’s losses narrowed to $276 million, helped by $833 million in revenue from its burgeoning digital business. EA has sunk a tremendous amount of money into The Old Republic. In a meeting with analysts last March, CFO Eric Brown called it “the largest-ever development project, period, in the history of the company.” While EA won’t share specifics, Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, estimates a tab of at least $100 million for development, and that doesn’t factor in marketing costs.

EA’s distribution of The Old Republic is novel too: The game’s digital download will be available exclusively via Origin, the online storefront EA launched last summer. This play could anchor the platform and “maximize the customer service,” says EA labels president Frank Gibeau. “Day one is just the beginning. We fully intend to be in the Star Wars business for 10 years or more.” But there’s always the risk that relying on a proprietary platform will limit adoption.

“We know this is no sure thing. But we don’t really worry about what people say. We’re out to prove it,” says BioWare cofounder Greg Zeschuk.

BioWare has become something akin to Pixar: a boutique production studio that wins critical acclaim for its rich storytelling, despite the less refined reputation of its parent company. If BioWare’s narrative magic works for the MMO genre, the game could be a blockbuster. But the company has never made an MMO before–so it’s prey to every rookie mistake. “You gotta give it to BioWare–they’re one of the best gaming studios in the world,” says Hickey. “But it’s still unclear how a singular type of experience will play into a social-type game. For MMOs, the value of depth of story line is unproven.”