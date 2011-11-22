The Birth Of An Idea: Ads To Rebrand Girls

Everybody Shout Target Demo: Men Around the World The Ad Folks:

Shout is part of She Says, a network of 3,000 ad women who collaborate outside their day jobs on campaigns directed at women. Their Campaign Strategy:

This ad shouts what studies suggest–that female leaders can be more empathetic and inspirational. The ad evokes movie posters because its creators “expect to see plenty of successful females coming soon to a corporation, startup, or Oval Office near you.”

Cramer-Krasselt Target Demo: U.S. Couples The Ad Folks:

This Chicago-based agency is America’s second-largest indie and

has worked with Corona, Hilton, and Porsche. Their Campaign Strategy:

Ads mock the conventional choice by presenting challenging, funny facts about raising boys. National print ads, signage in pregnancy-test sections of drugstores, and QR (quick-response) codes on boys’ clothing in

retail outlets steer prospective parents to more data at hopeitsagirl.com.

AKQA Target Demo: Affluent Women in China The Ad Folks:

This digital agency headquartered in San Francisco has done campaigns for Heineken, Gap, Nike, and the Xbox 360. Their Campaign Strategy:

To help rural Chinese see women as precious, ads will nudge urban professionals, whose cultural influence is vast. The character on the lips is the

female version of the word ni (“you”). The ad aims to speak to those who know they have value and those who don’t yet see that.

Leo Burnett Target Demo: U.S. Men and Women The Ad Folks:

Chicago’s legendary agency currently handles Allstate, Proctor & Gamble,

McDonald’s–and many more. Their Campaign Strategy:

The “Accidental Daughters” campaign would use humor and

irreverence to upset stereotypes. First up would be Amy

Poehler, followed by a series of other successful,

iconoclastic women, like Lady Gaga.

72andSunny Target Demo: U.S. Younger Males The Ad Folks:

From L.A. and Amsterdam, these are the people who brought

you K-Swiss sneakers “sponsored by” Kenny Powers. Their Campaign Strategy:

With cheeky fake blurbs, this campaign appeals to would-be dads by

hyping baby girls as the “high-performance” child. The downloadable configurator app borrows from popular high-performance automobile apps. Your girl as a souped-up Mustang–that’s an equation a guy can love.

LatinWorks target demo: U.S. Men and Women The Ad Folks:

The Austin indie has created popular

campaigns for Domino’s and Starburst in the Hispanic market. Their Campaign Strategy:

In a world that holds to a lot of false generalizations about women,

this campaign simply aims to push facts that paint a favorable picture

of girls. Many boys are loyal and compassionate–but

according to the data, girls have those traits more often.

Cramer-Krasselt Target Demo: U.S. Males The Ad Folks:

For our challenge, the competition between the two offices of Cramer-Krasselt pitted two of their creative teams in two different offices–Milwaukee and Chicago–to compete for the top ad spot. The Milwaukee team’s “Hope It’s A Girl” campaign made it into the magazine but their second runner-up, “Don’t Diss Daughters” was too good to leave on the cutting room floor. Their Campaign Strategy:

The message is a humorous reality check: your future little girl doesn’t get to choose you either. A fully-function website, www.dontdissdaughters.com, helps drive the point home: before you go dissing girls, take a good look at yourself as a future dad.

Cheil North America Target Demo: Women, Future Parents In China/Global Market The Ad Folks:

The award-winning global marketing company, headquartered in South Korea (with offices in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada) specializes in Asian markets and has been the longtime agency of Samsung.

Their Campaign Strategy:

Here, the potential of a young woman is realized–in the form of an ad for a bestselling book by a fictional future CEO. That is, if she had been allowed to be born. The exploration of that thwarted potential is sobering and impactful–yet still remains optimistic.

