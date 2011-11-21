The Disrupters: Working Outside The Business Norm

2. the people pleaser

Tony Salvador

Ethnographic Researcher, Intel

Creativity can survive compromise.

“In India, [my team and I] visited a series of schools. We talked to the whole network involved– administrators, principals, teachers, kids, parents. We took photos. We took notes. We listened. And we came up with this idea for a tablet computer specifically for education, specifically for India, called the Classmate PC. We thought it was pretty cool. Our boss said it needed to have a keyboard. We said that would defeat the purpose; scripts in India don’t use keyboards very easily. He said it needed to look like the other things we make. So we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, if it’s not going to sell in India, let’s sell it to the rest of the world.’ And we did. The Classmate PC was not exactly what we wanted it to be, but it still had value.”