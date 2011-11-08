Unlocking Narratives With Tech, Cults, And A Little Paranoia

For years I’ve been thinking and writing about the future of the book, calling the e-book a stopgap measure at best. More than 100 years ago the first movie cameras were used to film theatrical performances, but it took visionary directors like Sergei Eisenstein and Fritz Lang to untether the camera from tradition and lead the way to a new art form: cinema. With the convergence of technology, media and social platforms, and greater interconnectedness, I see a similar dynamic today occurring with books.

I see kindred spirits in author Michael Grant and Alex LeMay, a TV and film producer who runs a Chicago-based company that creates multimedia for books. Grant may be the biggest-selling author you never heard of. Author (and co-author with his wife) of 150 books that have sold more than 35 million copies worldwide, Grant pens paranoid thrillers set in dystopian worlds, characterized by mass delirium, conspiracies, cults, phobias, plagues, shadowy guerrilla groups, and war–kind of like high school. Which may account for his audience: mostly teenagers.

Half a dozen years ago Grant, now 57, was feeling hemmed in by the limitations of print when he, too, had a vision. Physical books’ days were numbered, he realized, and when digital came it would completely upend publishing. Not just the business–which would be decimated by big-name authors bypassing traditional publishers in favor of doing it themselves and keeping the lion’s share of revenue for themselves–but the art form. Merely porting text on a page to a screen wouldn’t make full use of the media. Instead, he saw it as a way to unlock narrative from the constraints of a text-only canvas, and this offered glorious possibilities. Rather than dickering over the rights to a song to include in a book, why not offer the actual song as an audio clip, and layer in video and photos? While he was at it, he could create separate platforms with teeming communities built around a story and create a universe where readers become characters. Suddenly the book becomes a living, breathing, mutable endeavor where each audience member chooses his or her own path through multiple narratives.

But it’s hard to be a visionary without acolytes, and Grant says his publisher viewed his entreaties as just “another crazy note from Michael.” At the time the technology simply wasn’t there to make multiple platform storytelling a reality, and e-books comprised only a sliver of trade book sales. Then he watched as his son scrolled through the text of one of the father’s entire 500-page manuscripts on a mobile phone and Grant took it as a sign that the great transformation was near. He swore he would get ahead of the curve. But unless he was willing to fork over a million bucks of his own money and “have twenty code monkeys writing software” he couldn’t do it alone. He knew he would have to adopt a television production company model to succeed.

The result is an interactive “transmedia” prequel to his forthcoming novel, BZRK. Six months before its February 2012 publication date, Grant, teaming with Alex LeMay, a TV and film director who doubles as CEO of The Shadow Gang, a multimedia production company based in Chicago, launched the first salvo in the form of an alternate reality game (ARG) involving a cult.