Designer Bottle Openers Add Elegance To Intoxication

Photo by James Worrell Clockwise from top:, $18, anthropologie.com , $20, areaware.com , $72, bathsheba.com , $19, rosleusa.com , $12, kikkerland.com , $30, uncommongoods.com

In the name of convenience, bottle openers have snuck their way into objects they should have never crossed with, from belt buckles to hat brims to the dreaded (and unsanitary) flip-flop bottoms. But for every popper flop, there is an elegant opener that combines modern design and clever ergonomics to create a statement piece that will stand the test of hundreds of beverages. Areaware designer Brendan Ravenhill’s own rustic woodblock-and-nail opener has gone through more than 1,000 bottles. “This is material that is meant to be used,” he says. “A big chunk of walnut feels like a handle and lasts for a long time.”