Rare Beer Club Serves Up Artisanal Brews For Monthly Subscribers

Offering beer as a token of holiday goodwill can be tricky. It’s gauche to put a six-pack under the tree, and nothing says “I forgot” like a brown bag with a ribbon around its neck. The solution: the Rare Beer Club. Each month, members are mailed two, four, or six 750-milliliter bottles of domestic and international rarities. (The amount depends on your boozy enthusiasm.) Kris Calef, whose C&H Clubs operates the Rare Beer Club, uses tasting panels to select the featured beverages, which come from breweries ranging from tiny and Belgian to hyperlocal and American. That’s due, in part, to strong distributor connections. “For importers focused on artisanal products, we can say, ‘Hey, we’re working on December–do you have any suggestions?'” says Brett Olson, C&H’s marketing analyst. December’s recipients will enjoy Mikkeller’s Happy Lovin’ Christmas. The IPA, infused with ginger and pine, was created by Mikkel Borg Bjergso, who travels to the world’s breweries to craft his beers rather than running his own–a “gypsy brewer,” as Olson puts it. ($32-$69 per month, beermonthclub.com)
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens