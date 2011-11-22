The Whole Kit And Caboodle: All Inclusive Gift Sets

While the words all inclusive may signal a lack of personalization, astute retailers know better: A kit with eye-catching packaging and tidy compartments transforms an otherwise run-of-the-mill gift into a multi-faceted experience.

For The Chef

Food-carving set

JB Prince, New York’s high-tech cookware emporium, grants Top Chef-level culinary skills to the masses. This 22-piece array of fruit and vegetable scrapers, wedgers, and knives makes food garnishing a snap. ($66, jbprince.com)

For The entertainer

Stelton Cylinda-Line stainless-steel bar set

“It’s what we call an icon,” says Fitz–the one-name half of retailer Fitzsu–of the Stelton Cylinda-Line bar set. Conceived by Danish architect Arne Jacobsen in 1964 on a cocktail napkin, the set wasn’t born until 1967, when technology caught up to create the precision Jacobsen demanded. The engineering makes for immaculate bartending: The strainer pours libations without spilling a drop, and the ice tongs are sharpened to latch onto cubes. ($985, fitzsu.com)