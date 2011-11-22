General Assembly Provides Entrepreneurial Skills To A Chosen Few

In a small New York classroom, some 15 students are jammed around a table laden with laptops, Red Vines, and Arizona Iced Tea. The ratio of Macs to PCs is the same as the ratio of men to women: 4 to 1. The instructor, a hipster with brushed-back hair and an earring, is critiquing the class’s website layouts–and in the process, advancing one of the most interesting experiments in education today.

This is General Assembly, founded in January 2011 in a 20,000-square-foot loft in New York’s Flatiron District by four friends in their late twenties and early thirties as a campus for technology, design, and entrepreneurship. It’s not a degree-granting college; it’s not a high school; it’s not a traditional trade school. It’s something new–augmented education, a stopgap for the startup economy. It’s an intermediary that gives the postcollegiate crowd real-world skills they didn’t get at their alma mater: exposure to the way business is done on the ground. The school focuses on technology and entrepreneurship, covering everything from fundraising to wireframing. Some classes are three-hour one-offs, others are weeklong workshops, and certificate programs, such as the front-end web-development class attended by those 15 students, are 60-hour programs spread over several weeks.

General Assembly is selling entrée into a hot glamour industry, where true success is available only to a lucky few.

The teachers are practitioners–the one with the earring is Joey Kilrain, creative director of hot design firm Gigapixel Creative–who focus on usable results. Tech evangelists from Google, Twitter, and Foursquare stop by to school eager young app writers on their various APIs; VCs like Fred Wilson dispense advice; the glass-walled space hosts hackathons, meetups, happy hours, and two dozen startups (Project Noah and Yipit are two you may have heard of). In some ways, General Assembly is like an Ivy League college: It creates a selective, aspirational network, mixing promising newbies and people who have already made it. Entrance to this community is at least as important to students as the skills offered in the classes themselves. “We know from surveys and focus groups that one of the main reasons people come to General Assembly classes is to interact with peers facing the same challenges,” says cofounder and education director Brad Hargreaves.

But General Assembly is far more flexible than an Ivy League institution. It iterates and updates its offerings every few weeks, based on detailed student surveys. When its students said they wanted to study Android development, General Assembly ginned up a class two weeks later. A traditional college might take years to meet a new need.

