Why Kristin Chenoweth Is Going Hillbilly Handfishin’

If I say I love a show , I get gifts from the network. I should know that happens. But when you’re up there on a talk show, you’re just talking. You forget that the things you say can actually result in action. My mother called me after and said, “Tell me you’re not going to go hillbilly handfishing!” Back home in Oklahoma, we call it “noodling.” It’s dangerous. But I said, “Mom, I want to!”

If Twitter wasn’t around,

I don’t know if I would have. I wouldn’t have known what people thought. I would have wondered if I was crazy. But I heard from fans immediately. It’s really interesting to see the power that they have. If I go–and I want to, it’s just a matter of scheduling–I want them to see that they got to help me do something I wanted to do.

We’re a results-oriented society. People want things now. But that’s good in many ways. I love how much my fans take a real interest in what I’m doing,

so I want them to feel like they have some control–requesting songs at shows, stuff like that.

When I first heard about Twitter, I thought it was the dumbest thing. Like, are we really just living in a society where we’re going to say what we’re doing? That’s dumb. That’s so dumb. But then I joined, and my opinion changed. I mean, look: I’m a very down-to-earth girl. I do not live

a down-to-earth life. So I look

for ways to stay grounded.

I do that with friends and family.

I like people, so I like Twitter.

