Who’s Watching Bravo, According To Bravo

Who's Watching Bravo, According To Bravo
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Metro Competitors
“Straight men who watch the real-estate shows and competition shows.”

Newborn Grown-ups
“They’re straight out of college.”

PTA Trendsetters

“Still very affluent and educated, but maybe a bit more suburban.”

Wills and Graces

“They’re our core audience–sophisticated, urban dwelling, cosmopolitan men and women, including a lot of gay men.”

Better Me’s

They want to take an emotional
journey, and love story lines about
people overcoming challenges. God knows there are plenty of difficulties
the Real Housewives deal with.”

Illustrations by Eugene & Louise

