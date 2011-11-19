Who’s Watching Bravo, According To Bravo

PTA Trendsetters “Still very affluent and educated, but maybe a bit more suburban.”

Metro Competitors “Straight men who watch the real-estate shows and competition shows.”

Wills and Graces



“They’re our core audience–sophisticated, urban dwelling, cosmopolitan men and women, including a lot of gay men.”

Better Me’s



They want to take an emotional

journey, and love story lines about

people overcoming challenges. God knows there are plenty of difficulties

the Real Housewives deal with.”

Illustrations by Eugene & Louise

