The Race For Mobile Payments

By Philip Butta1 minute Read
boxing gloves

Over the next 7 to 10 years, major tech, retail, and financial players will duke it out to make the “mobile wallet” a reality, allowing people to pay for everything with their smartphones. Whoever gets there best–not necessarily first, and almost certainly with partnerships–could theoretically control the multitrillion-dollar U.S. payments industry. Here’s the likeliest battle trajectory, based on interviews with leading industry analysts.

