Seventh Generation Introduces Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Containers

Must a bottle be made of plastic? This fall, Seventh Generation began a new path: Its Natural 4X Laundry Detergent is shipping in recycled (and recyclable) bottles made of cardboard, manufactured by Ecologic Brands. To see what’s saved, follow the life cycles of both containers.





Municipal Recycling Facility

Curbside recyclables go here. A plastic called HDPE #2 is trucked to one of seven major HDPE #2 recyclers; cardboard goes straight to the new-bottle manufacturer.

Recycling Facility

The HDPE #2 goes through six steps, including extensive washing, which uses 1 gallon of water per 37.2 bottles. The output: plastic pellets and flakes, raw material for bottles.

Blow Molding Facility

Those pellets and flakes are turned into bottles here. (Seventh Generation’s plastic bottles are at least 80% recycled plastic.) Then they’re shipped to a filler facility.

Ecologic Brands Facility

Cardboard is recycled and molded into bottles in the same facility, saving transit costs. One gallon of water is used for every 76 bottles made—a 51% reduction from plastic.

Transportation

Only 25,000 empty plastic bottles can fit into a truck (meaning the truck is mostly shipping air). Cardboard bottles’ shells are halved and stacked, so 161,000 fit per truck.