On January 19 , Versace will launch an exclusive pre-spring collection for fast-fashion brand H&M–much to the chagrin of 2008’s Donatella Versace.

2008

I work very hard to put the

Versace line in the luxury

section. I think to put the

Versace line in H&M would confuse the brand.”

2011

“I am thrilled to be collaborating with H&M and to have the opportunity of reaching its wide audience. The collection will be quin­tessential Versace, perfect for H&M and Versace fans.”

Images courtesy of Getty Images