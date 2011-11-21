Fast Company’s Must-Attend Events In December 2011 And January 2012

KEY (OUT OF FIVE): LEARNABILITY: SCHMOOZABILITY: COSTABILITY:

DECEMBER

1st Silicon Valley Rocks

Entrepreneurs moonlight as rock stars at this fundraiser for music education.



1st Interaction South America 2011

The creative cream of the crop will gather in Brazil to talk user experience.



7th LeWeb

Silicon Valley power players do Paris to talk emerging digital trends.



8th Net:Work

Say goodbye to your nights and weekends. Learn how mobility in the workplace is morphing 9-to-5 into 24/7 at this San Francisco meeting.



12th Interactive Local Media West

Groupon types and small-business owners alike can pick up local digital marketing tips at this San Francisco conference.



JANUARY

10: Consumer Electronics Show

Tech geeks flock to Las Vegas to celebrate the world’s largest consumer tech trade show.

