Fast Company’s Must-Attend Events In December 2011 And January 2012

DECEMBER
1st Silicon Valley Rocks
Entrepreneurs moonlight as rock stars at this fundraiser for music education.
1st Interaction South America 2011
The creative cream of the crop will gather in Brazil to talk user experience.
7th LeWeb
Silicon Valley power players do Paris to talk emerging digital trends.
8th Net:Work
Say goodbye to your nights and weekends. Learn how mobility in the workplace is morphing 9-to-5 into 24/7 at this San Francisco meeting.
12th Interactive Local Media West
Groupon types and small-business owners alike can pick up local digital marketing tips at this San Francisco conference.
JANUARY
10: Consumer Electronics Show
Tech geeks flock to Las Vegas to celebrate the world’s largest consumer tech trade show.
18th Tahoe Snowcial
Take your smartphone to the slopes at this social-media-meets-snow-sports conference.
23rd Social Media Conference
At this Miami conference, learn to tailor your professional tweeting tactics.
26th MacWorld Expo
Both casual Mac users and Apple addicts can find answers to their burning hardware questions at this San Francisco expo.