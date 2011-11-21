The Death Of Google Health: Whose Fault Is It?

After more than three years of struggle, the online records service Google Health will cease to exist come January 1. But whose fault was it–Google’s (for bad execution) or the health-care industry’s (for being too resistant to change)? Opposing experts argue their cases.

“For Google Health to have value, it needed to be tied to the doctors’ electronic health records. There wasn’t enough benefit for patients because the doctors weren’t participating. When there’s benefit, people will

absolutely do it.” DAVE CHASE, CEO OF RECORDS SERVICE AVADO

“What Google was trying to do was ambitious and laudable. In Google-like fashion, they wanted to conquer a whole sector at once rather than marketing it block by block as successful EHR companies have done.”

ISAAC KOHANE, DIRECTOR OF THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL INFORMATICS PROGRAM