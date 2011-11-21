What The Auto Industry Can Teach Us About The EU’s Airline Emissions Trading System

In January, the European Union’s Emissions Trading System–the largest carbon market for greenhouse gases–plans to forcefully enroll any airline that stops in Europe. Airlines are livid and warning of increased ticket prices. But as the history of fuel-economy standards in the automobile industry shows, today’s environmental obstruction is tomorrow’s common sense.





1975 High oil prices inspire Congress’s Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) regulations; automakers must up fuel economy from 13 mpg to 27.5 by 1985.

1979 Analyst

Arvid Jouppi predicts the fallout from CAFE limits: “[Chrysler] will . . . become more of an assembler and marketer.”

1985 CAFE causes Ford to consider overseas production. “It’s dumb for the United States, for the union, for Ford,” says Louis Ross, a company VP.

1985 GM and Ford miss CAFE’s target and face millions in fines. Says GM: “If we have to pay fines, it will be with the capital we need to develop more fuel-efficient cars.”

1986 Chrysler achieves the standard and condemns the rollbacks.

Says chairman Lee

Iacocca: “It’s damn stupid to be penalized for obeying the law. It’s a shot in the head.”