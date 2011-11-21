How Does P90X Make So Much Money Selling Age-Old Fitness Advice?

Fitness phenom P90X
has sold more than 3 million
DVDs since its 2004
debut–and this December, sales will surely rise
with the holiday release
of P90X2. But it’s not
as if creator Tony Horton
invented anything new.
He just repackaged established fitness principles. It’s an old trick in the
fitness industry: Take something gym rats have done for decades, give it
a new name, and start selling. The innovation is in the pitch.
P90X
CONCEPT
Muscle confusion.
Rotating workouts continually introduce your muscles to new stimuli.
INNOVATION FACTOR
Knowing the audience.
“Muscle confusion is nothing new,” says strength coach John Romaniello, owner of Roman Fitness Systems. “But people buying P90X are intrinsically more likely to get better results, because they go in knowing they’re going to work hard.”
Crossfit
CONCEPT
Cross-training.
Boot-camp-style workouts–including kettlebell swings, handstand push-ups, and jumping squats–target strength and flexibility.
INNOVATION FACTOR
Building communities.
“CrossFitters excel by rallying around each other,” says Romaniello of the method’s cultlike following. “Cross-Fitters and trainers alike defend it with a very high level of tenacity.”
TRX Suspension
CONCEPT
Resistance alteration.
A lightweight canvas strap secures to anything from a gym machine to a hotel-room door; resistance changes based on the angle at which you stand or lay.
INNOVATION FACTOR
Convenience.
“TRX is popular because it’s portable,” says Romaniello. “Similar pieces of equipment [before TRX] were intimidating and hard to travel with. TRX made it user-friendly.”
Soulcycle
CONCEPT
Studio spinning.
Cycling is amped up with dance moves, yoga breathing, positive exhortations, and a kick-ass playlist.
INNOVATION FACTOR
Sexification.
“Sex sells in fitness like it does in anything else,” says Debora Warner, a personal trainer based in New York. “The vibe is great, from the candles to the music to the nice-smelling towels. It’s solid on all levels of service.”