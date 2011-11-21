How Does P90X Make So Much Money Selling Age-Old Fitness Advice?

Fitness phenom P90X has sold more than 3 million DVDs since its 2004 debut–and this December, sales will surely rise with the holiday release of P90X2. But it’s not as if creator Tony Horton invented anything new. He just repackaged established fitness principles. It’s an old trick in the fitness industry: Take something gym rats have done for decades, give it a new name, and start selling. The innovation is in the pitch.

P90X

CONCEPT

Muscle confusion.

Rotating workouts continually introduce your muscles to new stimuli.

INNOVATION FACTOR

Knowing the audience.

“Muscle confusion is nothing new,” says strength coach John Romaniello, owner of Roman Fitness Systems. “But people buying P90X are intrinsically more likely to get better results, because they go in knowing they’re going to work hard.”

Crossfit

CONCEPT

Cross-training.

Boot-camp-style workouts–including kettlebell swings, handstand push-ups, and jumping squats–target strength and flexibility.

INNOVATION FACTOR

Building communities.

“CrossFitters excel by rallying around each other,” says Romaniello of the method’s cultlike following. “Cross-Fitters and trainers alike defend it with a very high level of tenacity.”