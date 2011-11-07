Nook Tablet Kicks Off Flame War With Kindle Fire

Normally it’s the tech press that ratchets up the drama between companies, emphasizing the heated competition to the point where it might seem NATO and a UN resolution are needed to keep the peace. But today at a corporate event in New York City, Barnes & Noble did much of the blogosphere’s work. The bookseller unveiled its new Nook Tablet , but rather than focus on the sleek 7-inch device’s impressive specs (1GHz CPU, 11.5 hours of battery life, 16GB of memory, 1GB of RAM, all for just $249), CEO William Lynch spent much of his time on stage hurling insult after insult at Amazon, as if he half-hoped the company’s low-cost competitor, the Kindle Fire , would burst into flames before the holiday season.

Lynch had reason to present with such vitriol. B&N and Amazon have been at war over the e-reader market for years battling for market share and hardware sales, and up until now it appears Amazon has been winning. In September, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos upped the ante with the Kindle Fire, a media-rich tablet selling for e-reader prices; today, Lynch matched his offering with the Nook Tablet, a device that has all the content we’ve come to love the Nook Color for (books, newspapers, magazines) with additional access to movies, TV shows, music, apps, and games. Lynch didn’t waste anytime boasting “why the Nook tablet is clearly the better product” when compared to the Kindle Fire.

According to Lynch, the Nook Tablet has a superior viewing display, whereas the Kindle Fire uses nothing more than a generic, “off-the-shelf” display; the Nook Color is “much lighter” than the Kindle Fire and has “as much as seven times more storage space” (45GB vs. 6GB, with added SD cards); Lynch argues that the Kindle Fire is “a deficient media tablet”; he says its battery life is miles ahead of the Kindle Fire’s, and that it has faster performance with double the RAM; and he adds that B&N’s product is much better designed, whereas the Kindle Fire looks “just like a BlackBerry Playbook.” B&N also attacked Amazon’s “annoying ads,” saying consumers don’t want to have such things on their devices, even at a subsidized cost.

But Lynch wasn’t done there. Another significant competitive advantage that B&N has over Amazon is the company’s free, in-store support, similar to Apple’s Genius Bar. “That matters to a lot of people, and you can get it at 700 B&N stores around the country,” he said. “Where are you going to get in-store support for the Kindle Fire? At Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle?”

Lynch’s passion is certainly impressive, but will it help sell gadgets this holiday season? Sure, the company is boasting better specs and battery life–not to mention launching the company’s largest ever advertising campaign to market the device–but at $249, can the Nook Tablet outsell the $199 Kindle Fire?

It all comes down to something Jeff Bezos spent so much time touting while unveiling the Kindle Fire: content, content, content. His company plans to use the device to sell Amazon’s services–that is, make the Kindle Fire into a digital Sears Catalog that will help the e-seller push movies, TV shows, books, and more–all through Amazon’s own store.