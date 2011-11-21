How Do You Sell A Diamond Ring At A 900% Increase? Be Elizabeth Taylor

Christie’s auction house will sell off the glimmering collection of the late Elizabeth Taylor beginning December 13 in New York. It’s expected to fetch well over $30 million. From eBay to auction houses, one thing’s for sure: A celebrity can raise the value on just about anything. No, really, anything.
Dirty tissue
($.02)
Scarlett
Johansson
(26,500,000% increase)
Toilet
($550)
John
Lennon
(2,627% increase)
Chest x-ray
($370)
Marilyn
Monroe
(12,062% increase)
Fender guitar
($2,300)
Eric
Clapton
(43,490% increase)
33 carat ring
($300,000)
Elizabeth
Taylor
(expected 900% increase)