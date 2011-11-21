advertisement
How Do You Sell A Diamond Ring At A 900% Increase? Be Elizabeth Taylor

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Christie’s auction house will sell off the glimmering collection of the late Elizabeth Taylor beginning December 13 in New York. It’s expected to fetch well over $30 million. From eBay to auction houses, one thing’s for sure: A celebrity can raise the value on just about anything. No, really, anything.

Dirty tissue
($.02)

+

Scarlett
Johansson

= $5,300

(26,500,000% increase)

Toilet
($550)

+

John
Lennon

= $15,000

(2,627% increase)

Chest x-ray
($370)

+

Marilyn
Monroe

= $45,000

(12,062% increase)

Fender guitar
($2,300)

+

Eric
Clapton

= $959,000

(43,490% increase)

33 carat ring
($300,000)

+

Elizabeth
Taylor

= $3,000,000

(expected 900% increase)

Photos courtesy of Getty Images (tissue, Johansson, x-ray, Monroe, guitar, Clapton); editor (toilet), johnbeagle (Lennon), slightlyterrific (Taylor)

