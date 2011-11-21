How Tweeting Can Get You Fired

As the Department of Defense revisits its social-media policy in January (it simply calls for the secure use of sharing technologies), it has plenty of other industries’ mistweets to learn from.

@TOONICON

think bout a clever diss then that wit ur f** pic. Christopher street boy. Is what us east coast cats call u.

FALLOUT Kansas City Chiefs running back Larry Johnson tweeted a gay slur at a heckler (with great diction), and 32,000 fans petitioned for his firing. The team suspended and then waived him, in part for ignoring the NFL’s policy, which bans the use of social media before, during, and after a game.

@OCTAVIANASRCNN

Sad to hear of the passing of Sayyed Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah…

One of Hezbollah’s

giants I respect a lot… #Lebanon.

FALLOUT CNN journalist Octavia Nasr lost her job. Her tweet (upon the death of Fadlallah, who

was linked to bombings that killed more than 260 Americans)

violated CNN’s policy, which states, “Don’t list preferences

regarding . . . news makers that are the subject of CNN coverage.”



@REPWEINER

@GennetteNicole

FALLOUT It was

the underwear-clad erection seen ’round the world, from

Representative Anthony Weiner to a college coed. Congress

has no social-media policy to govern staffers, but good old public pressure and moral

outrage nudged the rep from

office in June. It’s a double win for the GOP: zero regulation and a market-based solution!