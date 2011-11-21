The Recommender: Arianna Huffington, Mark Frauenfelder, And More On What They’re Loving This Month

Arianna Huffington
President, AOL Huffington Post Media Group
The Acumen Fund: “I’m an admirer of this organization, which is headed by one of my favorite women, Jacqueline Novogratz. It invests in startups–from Kenya to Karachi to Dubai–that improve the lives of those powerless to do so on their own.”
Mark Frauenfelder
Cofounder, Boing Boing
Adrian
Tomine’s new comic book,
Optic Nerve #12: “I love his beautifully illustrated
stories about the emotional inner lives of quiet people.”
DIY coffee roasting: “I’ve been using a hot-air popcorn popper. It’s easy to get good
results and is a fun way for espresso geeks like me to take our obsession to the next level.”
Leila Chirayath Janah
Founder, Samasource
Quora: “The question-and-answer site
has become mandatory in my office. The rule is if you haven’t Googled or Quoraed your question first, don’t bother your colleague.”
Cellist Matt Haimovitz: “His compilation with pianist Christopher O’Riley is
like classical
Radiohead.”
Sam Calagione
Founder, Dogfish Head
The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: “I’m reading
this book to my 11-year-old son. I’m enjoying
doing the voices
of Jim and Huck even though
my son, Sammy, seems to be
enjoying it as much as he does broccoli. Both are good for him.”
Jayr Pulga
Artist
David Mitchell’s novel The
Thousand
Autumns of
Jacob de Zoet: “For me, the mixture of 18th-century Dutch and Japanese cultures is an
irresistible combination for dramatic fiction.”
Granada Television’s Sherlock Holmes series: “Aside from
enjoying Jeremy
Brett’s eccentric
rendition of
Holmes, the art direction and
dialogue are so authentic that I often had to
remind myself
that I was watching something
made in the 1980s, not 100 years before.”
Airi Isoda
Fashion designer
Garance Dore: “I love reading her style blog
in French and
living vicariously through her travels and fashionable friends.”
Muji stationery: “It’s simple
and all about
function and
design. If a Muji store opened
in L.A., I’d go broke!”