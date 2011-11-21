The Recommender: Arianna Huffington, Mark Frauenfelder, And More On What They’re Loving This Month

Arianna Huffington

President, AOL Huffington Post Media Group

The Acumen Fund: “I’m an admirer of this organization, which is headed by one of my favorite women, Jacqueline Novogratz. It invests in startups–from Kenya to Karachi to Dubai–that improve the lives of those powerless to do so on their own.”

Mark Frauenfelder

Cofounder, Boing Boing

Adrian

Tomine’s new comic book,

Optic Nerve #12: “I love his beautifully illustrated

stories about the emotional inner lives of quiet people.”

DIY coffee roasting: “I’ve been using a hot-air popcorn popper. It’s easy to get good

results and is a fun way for espresso geeks like me to take our obsession to the next level.”

Leila Chirayath Janah

Founder, Samasource

Quora: “The question-and-answer site

has become mandatory in my office. The rule is if you haven’t Googled or Quoraed your question first, don’t bother your colleague.”

Cellist Matt Haimovitz: “His compilation with pianist Christopher O’Riley is

like classical

Radiohead.”