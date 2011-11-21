advertisement
Toms Founder Blake Mycoskie’s Fashion-Forward Childhood

By Fast Company Staff

In adolescent angst lies true meaning. “Whether Hello Kitty diaries, homecoming photos, or some crappy high-school poetry, they reveal profound things about the people we’ve become,” says Dave Nadelberg, cocreator of Sundance Channel’s The Mortified Sessions (premiering December 6). The star-studded series, a take on Nadelberg and Neil Katcher’s popular stage show, examines the awkward mementos of successful people’s pasts. Sounds fun. Let’s try one.

VICTIM OF THIS CHILDHOOD EMBARRASSMENT:
Blake Mycoskie Founder, Toms Shoes
This risk-taking child (fashionably speaking) is now a bold entrepreneur. A commercial and
social success, Toms has delivered more than 2 million pairs of shoes to children in need.



