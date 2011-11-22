Patton Oswalt Rips On KFC In New Comedy Album

In the realm of popular culture, Fast Company shares its name with a forgettable 2007 Eagles song and a 1953 horse-racing movie. But to the best of our knowledge, our first actual appearance came this fall on Patton Oswalt’s comedy album Finest Hour. He discusses his popular bit about KFC’s Famous Bowls and references our October 2007 interview with Yum Brands CEO David Novak (“Winging It”), when we asked him what he thought of Oswalt calling one of KFC’s most popular products “a failure pile in a sadness bowl.” We won’t spoil the joke, but we reached out to both men for comment. Novak’s reps begged off, but Oswalt told us what he’d say to Novak if he had the chance: “Thanks for the material, dude. You’re probably a decent man, but you created a horrible product. Then again, I was in Blade: Trinity.”