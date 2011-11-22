Reader’s Feedback: October 2011

“This issue is extremely on point with what I do and the students I work with ( “The United States of Design” ). I teach high-school graphic design and art, and a couple of years ago, my principal loaned me a copy of Fast Company; I’ve been a subscriber since. The magazine embodies many of the same ideas that give our curriculum relevancy outside classroom walls. In the past few years, our district has placed a great emphasis on design and aesthetics–across the curriculum, not just in the art room–during what is a difficult financial time for education. We are grateful to have administrators who know the importance of design. Thus, you can understand my excitement with your October cover story. I plan to share this issue with my students and show them real-world applications of design and innovation. Fast Company is a great way to expose them to the design world and provides inspiration for stretching their own ideas outside our small Midwestern community. Chad Wahlgren Buhler, Kansas

I am having a difficult time helping your must-read October issue go viral because the cover is broken. The Design for America initiative, while laudable, is certainly one of the smallest ideas in an otherwise rich, rich issue. With so many engaging objects, solutions, experiences, and thought leaders inside, a pep rally wrapped in a flag seems, well, poorly designed.

Mike Mooney

Boston

The cover of your latest issue shows a troubling trend that I have noticed in popular culture recently. The U.S. flag, it seems, has devolved into something to be worn rather than flown or displayed properly. As written in the U.S. Code, flag etiquette specifies that the U.S. flag should “never be used as wearing apparel . . . or drapery” and should “always [be] allowed to fall free.” Fast Company‘s cover image is just one example of the increasingly prevalent misuse of the U.S. flag. It is certainly not my objective to question anyone’s patriotism. We should remember, however, that our flag “represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing” worthy of respect.

Brian Hoyt

Denver

Designer Scott Wilson created a wristband so desirable, it’s driving sales of iPod Nanos. | Photo by Jeff Minton

Scott Wilson is a great example of creative thinking (design + technology + business = iPod Nano wristband = genius!). America should have more focus on design, not only in business but also in education, and since the nation is such a big magnet for international talent, perhaps exporting American talent can provide an economic boost.



Sharon Gitman Kohn

Encino, California

A Sense Of Relief

I just wanted to thank you for what I believe is my second issue this year that did not feature articles on Google or Facebook. I love my Gmail account and use Facebook, but I was starting to feel like Fast Company was a “Goobook” promotional piece. There are so many companies doing exciting things all over the world; there’s no need to report each issue on companies that the entire world is already very familiar with.



Omar Wilkins

San Diego

Test Drive

I have thoroughly enjoyed this year’s design issue, but I still have questions about American car design (“How Do You Solve a Problem Like GM, Mary?”). In the pursuit of global architectures and fuel efficiency, GM seems to have forgotten its brethren in Europe, which seem to be making good design decisions and lust-worthy vehicles. Americans purchase fuel-inefficient SUVs and minivans of all flavors because they are profitable; smaller station wagons have almost entirely disappeared except for a few, all of which are available in Europe, a lot of them very sexy and fuel efficient! What’s wrong with that design? They seem to meet all the criteria Mary Barra speaks about.

Peter Kowler

Minneapolis

Game On

This is a great comparison of two approaches that brands can look to when considering jumping into mobile social gaming ( “Gamer vs. Gamer”). In both instances, brands have to be careful to understand the boundaries set by the consumer that define what type of interaction enhances advocacy, and what is viewed as too pushy.



Nick Martin

Seattle