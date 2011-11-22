advertisement
Which Startups Will Rule 2012?

By Emma Haak1 minute Read

Glympse, $8M
Smartphone app shares location for set period of time.

Zeo, $12M
At-home tech analyzes your sleep patterns.

StumbleUpon, $17M
Online platform highlights the most-talked-about web content.

Inrix, $37M
Real-time maps reveal patterns
for traffic, weather, and more.

ShoeDazzle, $40M
Virtual marketplace sells stylist- and Kardashian-recommended merch.

Rovio Mobile, $42M
Budding mobile-games empire includes Angry Birds.

ZocDoc, $75M
Free web directory helps customers book doctors.

Gilt Groupe, $138M
Flash sales for fashionistas and more.

Coda Automotive, $147M
Flagship car gets 150 miles per charge.

Square, $159M
Tiny dongle turns smartphones into credit-card readers.

Box.net, $162M
Cloud storage service lets users access files from anywhere.

LivingSocial, $400M
Groupon’s close competitor now touts 46 million members.

Brightsource Energy, $459M
New solar plant will power 140,000 homes.

Zynga, $485M
Social-gaming empire includes CityVille and FarmVille.

Twitter, $800M
Microblogging platform generates 200 million tweets per day.

Groupon, $966M
Daily-deals pioneer filed for IPO in June.

Facebook, $1.5B
The social-networking powerhouse now serves more than 800 million users.

[Infographic by Peter Oumanski]

